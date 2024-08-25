UN warns of high risk of flooding in Somalia

Mogadishu, Aug 25 (IANS) Several communities in Somalia are at imminent risk of flooding as river levels continue to rise in central parts of the country, a UN agency warned in a flood advisory issued.

Projections by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and the Somalia Water and Land Information Management (FAO-SWALIM) indicate a risk of flash floods and riverine floods despite the absence of rain in Somalia and eastern parts of Ethiopia, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said on Saturday that the continued downflow of water from the upper catchments in central portions of the Ethiopian Highlands has led to a sustained rise in the levels along the Shabelle River in Somalia.

The FAO-SWALIM also said after the river level at BeledWeyne steadily dropped from the bank-full level in May, a slow upward trend began in July.

"The river level consistently rose thereafter, but was relatively stable and below the moderate flood risk level in July and only crossed the moderate flood risk level on Aug. 8," said the FAO-SWALIM in its flood advisory released in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The FAO-SWALIM called for the activation of evacuation plans, warning that there is a high risk of riverine flooding in Beledweyne, Bulo Burte, Jalalaqsi, Jowhar, and Balcad districts and other surrounding areas.

The organisation called on the residents living along the flood-prone areas, particularly at Beledweyne and Bulo Burte, to remain cautious.

It urged the local authorities to closely monitor the situation and take anticipatory action for potential floods, particularly at vulnerable breakage points.

According to the UN, Somalia experienced the worst drought in decades in 2023, followed by the most extensive floods in generations, all within the span of just a few months.

The number of people affected by the floods is estimated to be 2.48 million in 2023, including 1.2 million displaced from their homes and about 118 deaths, according to the Somali Disaster Management Agency.

