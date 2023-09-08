UN official urges member states to strengthen support for peacekeeping

United Nations, Sep 8 (IANS) The UN peacekeeping chief has urged the need for stronger, more consistent and unified support from member states for the world body to fulfill its key peacekeeping goals.

Growing divisions among member states, combined with the increased complexity of today's conflicts, pose a formidable challenge to peacekeeping and the broader task of maintaining peace and security, said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN undersecretary-general for peace operations, on Thursday.

"Peacekeeping is not a magic wand to help a country return to stability, but with the support of a unified international community, political processes and peace agreements have been implemented," Lacroix told a UN Security Council meeting.

Even where political solutions to conflicts seem distant, peacekeepers continue to protect the lives of hundreds and thousands of civilians in the countries and regions in which they are deployed, he added.

UN peacekeepers are also working to keep civilians out of harm's way by preserving ceasefires and preventing the resumption of hostilities, he said.

Lacroix noted that a convergence of global phenomena, including geopolitical tensions, climate change and transnational organised crime, point to a future of overlapping crises, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We must continue to strengthen the effectiveness of one of the most powerful multilateral tools at our disposal to manage and resolve conflict," he added.

