UN official in Jordan voices concern over funding shortfall

Amman, July 14 (IANS) The UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, has expressed her concern about the funding shortfall that may lead to disruption of services to both Jordanians and refugees in the coming months.

"I am deeply concerned by funding shortfalls that are threatening to interrupt key activities that support both Jordanians and refugees in the next months," she was quoted as saying on Thursday by a press statement from the UN office in Jordan.

The UN official called on all partners to find ways to maintain financial support and accomplish humanitarian and development goals in Jordan, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Through collaborative efforts, we can ensure that no one is left behind," she said.

Jordan is the second largest per capita refugee-hosting country in the world. Nearly 660,000 Syrian refugees and 80,000 refugees from other countries are registered with the UNHCR as of May 2023, according to the World Food Programme (WFP) Jordan Country Brief released in May.

In May, WFP assisted about 456,000 refugees in Jordanian camps and host communities with monthly food aid through cash-based transfers, according to the WFP report.

However, WFP has decided to reduce its monthly assistance in July by one-third, given that there is a deficit of $115.8 million to satisfy the food needs of 465,000 refugees in camps and communities, the report noted.

