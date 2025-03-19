UN Lebanon force chief stresses de-escalation through dialogue

Beirut, March 19 (IANS) Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), reaffirmed on Wednesday the mission's steadfast commitment to supporting stability, fully implementing UN Resolution 1701, and reducing tensions through dialogue to achieve a permanent ceasefire.

The UNIFIL chief made the remarks at a ceremony marking the 47th anniversary of the mission's establishment at its headquarters in southern Lebanon's Naqoura, which was attended by local Lebanese leaders, senior Lebanese army officers, other UN officials, and peacekeeping forces.

"Our hearts go out to those who have lost their loved ones and homes," he said, also paying tribute to the 339 peacekeepers who have lost their lives in pursuit of peace in southern Lebanon since 1978.

The UN official emphasised that following the ceasefire understanding reached between Israel and Lebanon in November last year, the mission is "entering a new phase, working alongside the Lebanese army to clear roads, carry out repairs, and remove explosives."

However, he stressed that cooperation with the Lebanese government and local authorities is essential to ensuring the mission's safe and efficient operation, adding, "The Lebanese Armed Forces must remain the sole guarantor of security in the south."

He also underscored that "the successful implementation of Resolution 1701, which calls on Lebanon and Israel to work toward a permanent ceasefire and forms the basis of UNIFIL's mandate, can only be achieved through joint efforts to prevent escalation, maintain stability, and strengthen state authority in southern Lebanon," Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN Security Council established the UNIFIL in March 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and assist the Lebanese government in restoring effective control over the area. Its mandate has been expanded following the 2006 war to include supervising the ceasefire and supporting Lebanese forces in maintaining security.

The mission has adhered to its duties during the latest round of cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon since October 2023, which was triggered by the Gaza conflict.

