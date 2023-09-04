Uma Bharti continues tirade against MP BJP; decries 5-star culture among politicians

Bhopal, Sep 4 (IANS) Enraged over not being invited to the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra' ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister Uma Bharti continued her attack on the state BJP leadership.

Expressing her anguish through a series of posts in her social media handle, the BJP leader said, “I did not receive an invitation at the beginning of Jan Ashirwad Yatra, it is true that I have said so, but receiving an invitation does not me more or less important. Now, even if I am invited, I will not go. Neither in the beginning nor in the closing ceremony on September 25” .

The fire-brand leader, however, said that her bond with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will continue and she will campaign for the party as and when asked.

“Whenever and wherever Shivraj ji asks me to campaign, I will obey and respect him. I am among whose blood and sweat made this BJP. Will never harm the party,” Bharti’s another message read.

She also mentioned that she has expressed her disappointment not to hurt anyone. On Sunday, Bharti had said, “May be, the BJP leaders would feel nervous in my presence. If I were there, then the entire public attention would be on me.”

In her fresh attack this morning, Bharti raised the issue of the poor condition of the government-run hospitals giving her own example. She wrote, “When I went to Bansal Hospital for a check-up, I realised the difference between government and private hospitals which is there between government and private education.”

The senior BJP leader also made an appeal to MLAs, MPs, Ministers, Chief Ministers and

all officers that they should be treated in government hospitals and send their children to government schools. Only then can these systems be improved. “It will campaign for this,” she added.

She also criticised five-star hotel culture among the politicians and government officials. “I have always denounced the wasteful expenditure of weddings and the stay of our leaders in 5 star hotels. Modi ji also strongly dislikes this lifestyle. I will keep repeating it in future as well. We cannot ignore the teachings of Gandhiji, Deendayalji and Modiji,” Bharti’s social media post read.

