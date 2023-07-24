ULFA-I threatens Assam DGP, accuses him of staging ‘fake’ encounters

Guwahati, July 24 (IANS) Hours after a person was shot and some others were arrested on the charges of demanding extortion money in the name of United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I), the banned militant outfit threatened Assam DGP G.P. Singh to stop doing ‘fake’ encounters or else leave the state.

The policeon Sunday arrested Hem Chutia from Khowang locality in Moran, Dibrugarh district for allegedly extorting money in the name of ULFA–I.

However, according to the police, following his arrest, he tried to escape from custody and in that course, police shot him in the leg.

Taking to Twitter, the DGP wrote: “In the recent past extortion demands have been received by some business persons in Upper Assam in the name of banned organisation ULFA (irrespective of genuine or fake). Police has apprehended some persons while collecting such money. One of them has been injured today in shoot out while trying to flee by attacking police personnel.”

He further mentioned that the collection of money in the name of ULFA-I (irrespective of genuine or fake) attracts the provision of relevant Sections of UAPA since ULFA-I is a banned terrorist organization.

These provisions are for the collection of funds, using proceeds of terrorism, etc, and may lead to forfeiture of property of the persons involved in the collection of funds for the outlawed faction.

“The district police and security forces have been directed to take firm action against any person involved in making extortion demands and/or collection of such demanded money. Assam Police would not let the economic development of the state be held hostage by such persons and take ruthless action per law,” Singh added.

Another woman from Dibrugarh district was accused of demanding extortion money on behalf of ULFA-I and she was also arrested on Sunday.

In response, the ULFA-I said in a statement: “We have learned that Dibrugarh police nabbed a woman from Tinsukia's Laipuli identified as Pushpanjali Gogoi along with Rs 3 lakh on Sunday, suspecting her of extorting money in the name of ULFA-I. We want to make it clear that the woman has no ties to ULFA-I, so please stop harassing residents in the name of ULFA-I.

One Hem Chetia of Sivasagar’s Geleki locality was recently arrested by Moranhat police; however, he was shot in the leg by the police during an escape bid. The said person has no ties with ULFA-I as well. Although, there are chances that a vicious circle might have used him as a scapegoat, thus, Assam Police should stop showing heroism in the name of fake encounters; instead, they should rather target the corrupted people like ACS officials Biswajit Goswami, Mrinal Kanta Sarkar for looting public’s hard-earned money. Police must show their heroism with encounters upon the coal mafias, or people like Milan Buragohain, and Lachit Gogoi who are involved in running the Burmese supari (betel nuts) syndicate.”

The banned militant outfit also threatened the Assam DGP, saying that he should immediately stop staging fake encounters to harass the innocent people of the state or else leave Assam.

ULFA-I also alleged that the Assam Police staged a bogus encounter and killed one Suraj Gogoi last year in Sivasagar district.

Meanwhile, the DHP told IANS that the group's statement "doesn’t merit my reaction. It’s insignificant in my scheme of things”.

He also posted on Twitter: “If you fight, you will either be slain on the battlefield and go to the celestial abodes, or you will gain victory and enjoy the kingdom on earth.”

