Ukraine says Russia launches missile attack on key infrastructure

Kyiv, June 1 (IANS) The Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia fired 53 missiles and 47 Shahed drones at the country's critical infrastructure overnight.

According to the Air Force, 46 drones and 35 missiles were intercepted, reports Xinhua news agency.

The attack caused damage to energy infrastructure in five regions in Ukraine, according to the country's state-run energy company, Ukrenergo.

The company added that two thermal power plants of Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, were hit during the air strikes, damaging their equipment.

According to media reports, Russia has carried out six missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's power generation and transmission infrastructure since March 22.

By the end of May, Russian attacks have destroyed more than 8 GW, or about 40 per cent of Ukraine's power generation capacity, according to Ukrainian authorities.

