Ukraine, European Union must be part of any US-Russia deal: EU's top diplomat

Brussels, Aug 11 (IANS) European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that any agreement between the United States and Russia must include Ukraine and the EU, as the two countries prepare for talks on a possible ceasefire of conflicts in Ukraine.

"Any deal between the US and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine's and the whole of Europe's security," she said.

Kallas revealed that she would convene an online meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday to discuss "our next steps," Xinhua news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to meet on August 15 in the US state of Alaska to discuss a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, the first talks between the two leaders since 2021.

Earlier on Saturday, European leaders said in a joint statement that any diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis must protect the vital security interests of both Ukraine and Europe.

The joint statement was made by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

In the statement, released ahead of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, the European leaders agreed that the vital interests include the need for robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They said the only path to lasting peace and security in Ukraine lies in a combination of active diplomacy, continued support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia

