U'khand helicopter crash: Jaipur-based pilot to be identified through DNA testing

Jaipur, June 16 (IANS) The body of Jaipur-based pilot Rajveer Singh Chauhan (37) who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in Uttarakhand on June 15 will be handed over to his family only after identification through the process of DNA testing, an official said on Monday.

His elder brother, Chandraveer Singh Chauhan, has reached Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand to claim the body and is accompanied by other family members.

Following this, the family will decide on the location for the last rites. Although originally from Dausa, the family has been residing in Jaipur’s Shastri Nagar for several years.

Rajveer's father, Govind Singh, expressed the family's deep grief, saying: “We are shattered. It's as if lightning has struck us. We can only say more once our elder son Chandraveer returns with the body.”

A retired Lt Colonel, Rajveer was flying for Aryan Aviation Private Limited for the last nine months. On Sunday, at around 5:20 a.m., he sent his final message to the control room shortly before the chopper crashed in the forest area of Gaurikund. The accident claimed the lives of all seven people onboard.

Rajveer served in the Indian Army for nearly 14 years. His wife, Deepika Chauhan, is also a Lt Colonel. The couple recently became parents to twin sons, born just four months ago, after 14 years of marriage.

Rajveer's father, a retired BSNL employee, shared that the family had been preparing for the Jalwa Poojan (a traditional ceremony) for the newborns. Instead, they are now faced with an unimaginable tragedy.

A wave of grief has engulfed the home of Rajveer Singh Chauhan, in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur.

Just 15 days before a scheduled celebration to mark the birth of his twin sons, the Chauhan family is now mourning an irreplaceable loss. A constant stream of relatives, friends, and neighbours have been visiting his residence offering condolences.

The atmosphere is heavy with disbelief, and the family is still struggling to accept that Rajveer Singh is no longer with them. Govind Singh Chauhan, recounted the heartbreaking moment when he was informed of the crash.

“Rajveer’s colleague, Captain V.K. Singh, called me around 7.45 a.m. and informed me about the helicopter accident.”

He said: “Rajveer’s last message from the cockpit was, ‘I am taking a left turn for landing’. Moments later, the crash occurred.”

Rajveer Singh got married in 2011, and after 14 years of marriage, his wife gave birth to twin sons just four months ago. To celebrate this long-awaited joy, the family had planned a grand ceremony on June 30.

“We had booked the venue, finalised the guest list; Rajveer was supposed to come home on June 25 on leave. The entire family was busy preparing for the celebration,” said his father.

He further added that although Rajveer Singh had joined Aryan Aviation after retirement, he had taken a break during his wife’s delivery and had resumed flying only a month and a half ago.

When the news of the crash came in, Govind Singh had to muster great strength to break it to Rajveer’s wife. What was meant to be a moment of celebration for the Chauhan family has turned into one of unbearable sorrow.

A promising life cut short, a family shattered, and twin sons who will never know their father — the tragedy has left a lasting mark on Jaipur and beyond, said his family members.

