UGC WhatsApp Channel to connect with all universities

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched “UGC India WhatsApp Channel” to stay connected with universities across the country, students and faculty and all other stakeholders.

UGC Chairman Prof M. Jagadesh Kumar told IANS that the launch of the UGC India WhatsApp Channel is a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive and informed higher education landscape.

“By embracing technology and utilising a widely used platform, the UGC is modernising its communication strategy and enabling stakeholders to navigate the information on higher education in real-time,” he said.

He said that this initiative sets a precedent for leveraging digital tools to enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in education governance.

He said that the launch of the UGC India WhatsApp Channel marks a significant leap towards democratising access to crucial information in the realm of higher education.

He said that this innovative initiative ensures that a diverse array of stakeholders, including Higher Educational Institutions, educators, students, and others, can effortlessly access authentic and up-to-date information at their fingertips.

UGC said that one of the key advantages of this platform is its inclusivity. Recognising that not everyone may have seamless access to UGC websites or other social media handles, the WhatsApp Channel becomes a powerful tool for reaching a broader audience, UGC said.

“In a country as diverse as India, where connectivity varies, this initiative bridges the digital divide and ensures that policy updates on higher education are readily available to all,” UGC said.

UGC said that the stakeholders can use the link to join UGC India WhatsApp Channel:

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCh6c50gcfMkcXzgq1w

