Uganda international striker Shirazi signs for Irish side Shelbourne FC

Kampala, Aug 15 (IANS) Uganda striker Natasha Shirazi has signed for women's Irish side Shelbourne FC.

The Uganda Crested Cranes striker, who played for Italian side Venezia last season, told Xinhua on Monday that she has joined the Irish side. "I am happy to start a new challenge with Shelbourne FC," said Shirazi.

She was part of the Venezia team that lifted the Coppa Italia Serie C Femminile in June.

Shirazi told Xinhua that she is motivated to work hard for her new team to perform well in the League and the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League.

"Her adaptability and goalscoring prowess have earned her international recognition, with two caps for Uganda's senior women's team. With experience in diverse football environments, Shirazi is poised to be a key asset in Shelbourne FC's attacking lineup as the side prepares for the UEFA Champions League," said Shelbourne FC on their website.

Shelbourne FC are placed in the same group with Cardiff City FC, FC Gintra and Glasgow City in the UEFA Women's Champions League that kicks off next month.

Uganda head coach Ayub Khalifa told Xinhua he is happy with the development of Shirazi joining another team in Europe. "This will help her develop more and playing in the UEFA Women's Champions League will be a good step," he said.

Shirazi has previously also played for BSF, B.93, and Nordsjaelland in Denmark, Rayo Vallecano and La Solana in Spain, Maccabi Kishronot Hadera in Israel, and Besiktas in Turkey.

