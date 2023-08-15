Heavy rain lashes Chennai, waterlogging in many parts

Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) Heavy to very heavy rain in many parts of Chennai and its suburbs led to waterlogging in the city and in adjoining districts like Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.The India Meteorological Department has issued warning of light to heavy rain in many parts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu.

Many areas of Chennai, including Valasaravakkam, Mugalivakkam and Malar colony, received more than 10 cm of rain on Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre said that intensive convective activity over Chennai and surrounding areas have led to the heavy to very heavy rainfall.

M.R. Puttisamy, a businessman in Maduravoyal, Chennai while speaking to IANS said ,"It was heavy to very heavy rain in our place and this is untimely rain. There is a sea change in the weather system and the heavy rain received is due to this change in weather patterns. Waterlogging in many areas near our home has led to difficulties to pedestrians and to two-wheeler commuters.”

The rain was expected to reduce on Tuesday.

