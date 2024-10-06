UFC 307: Pereira extends dominance with record-setting win over Rountree Jr

Salt Lake City, Oct 6 (IANS) It was far more competitive than many anticipated, but Alex Pereira successfully defended his light heavyweight title for the third time this year, finishing game challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. in the fourth round to close out UFC 307 at the Delta Center on Sunday.

With the win, Pereira creates a new UFC record for the quickest time between three straight defenses. The record was previously held by UFC icon Ronda Rousey, but in just 175 days, Pereira has successfully defended his title three times, with defenses in April, June, and October.

The Brazilian, who is known to dominate his bouts, suffered a slight scare in the opening stages as Rountree Jr. landed the most impactful blows in each of the first two rounds, as his speed and operating from the southpaw stance seemed to slow the champion just a little. But as the fight progressed and Pereira got his range and timing, the mammoth Brazilian started to punish the Las Vegas native, breaking him down, and putting him away along the fence in the waning moments of the fourth.

Pereira acknowledged the fighting spirit of his opponent and went on to confirm that he will not be changing his weight class at the time and will stay in the light heavyweight category at 205 pounds after having teased a potential move up to heavyweight or a drop down to the middleweight division.

"I can say that this was one of the toughest fights. I expected that. He showed tonight why he's got so much quality in here," said Pereira in the post-fight interview. "I can move up to heavyweight but this division is great and this is where I am at," he added.

Pereira’s run in the UFC to this point has been largely unmatched, as "Poatan" is now 9-1 inside the Octagon, with title wins in two divisions and three successful title defenses in less than 200 days this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.