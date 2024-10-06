South Korea: Govt to grant conditional leave for medical students protesting medical school quota hike

Seoul, Oct 6 (IANS) The South Korean education ministry said on Sunday it will temporarily allow medical students to take a leave of absence on condition that they return to school next year.

The decision follows Seoul National University's move late last month to approve leave of absence requests submitted en masse in protest of the government's medical reform plans, which include increasing medical school quotas, Yonhap news agency reported.

While reaffirming its stance that taking leave to show solidarity is not a valid reason, the ministry said its temporary measure is aimed, in part, at normalising education.

It, however, warned that students who fail to return next year will face penalties, including possible expulsion.

The ministry stressed that taking semesters off in collective protest does not "constitute legitimate grounds" for a leave of absence, but added that universities should "guarantee students the opportunity to return through individual consultation."

On September 30, Seoul National University approved leave of absence requests for the spring semester from about 780 medical students, representing around 96 per cent of its total student body of the medical department.

This has raised concerns that other universities may follow suit, potentially leading to widespread absences among medical students.

