Uddhav Thackeray hits back at Fadnavis for his 'rudali' swipe; also slams Shelar, Dubey

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for terming as “rudali” his speech at the victory rally held to celebrate the government’s decision to withdraw introduction of Hindi from Grade 1 in the state.

“They don't even have the people to express their sorrow. They have to get those people from other parties. I can understand Fadnavis' reaction. But those who feel sad about the happy moments of Marathi people are very perverted and mean-spirited people,” he said while speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan.

“I can understand his (Fadnavis') mentality. The original BJP is dead. It has been murdered by these people. These people have killed the BJP which had an alliance with the Shiv Sena. Rudali is also a Hindi word. They have stirred up trouble in our party, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party,” said Thackeray.

"They (BJP) don't have their own people to support them. Those people also have to be taken from other parties. I can understand Fadnavis' reaction. If they find the moments of joy of Marathi people sad, then this is very perverse and vile," reiterated Thackeray.

To a question about the BJP and its allies’ claim that Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs and legislators are in touch with them, Thackeray said, "Because we (he and Raj Thackeray) came together, they are perturbed. What will they do?"

Thackeray lashed out at Mumbai BJP chief and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar for likening attacks on non-Marathi speakers in Mumbai to the Pahalgam terror attack and also BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for stating that “You people are surviving on our money. What kind of industries do you have?”

Thackeray hit back at Shelar and Dubey stating, “I thank all the media in the state, the meeting held for Marathi also received cooperation from the media. In Mumbai, other speakers are living with Marathi people with dignity. This has set the BJP's base on fire. There are scoundrels like Dubey, who are trying to start a fire."

"We are not against the language, we are against compulsory imposition of Hindi. We Shiv Sena and our Shiv Sainiks help without looking at caste or religion. Those who are comparing Marathi people with the terrorists of Pahalgam are the real killers of Marathi. They cannot even save Hindus, they are taking sides with those who do injustice to Marathi. The original BJP, which had an alliance with the Shiv Sena, was killed by them. The current BJP is taking people from this party and from that party,” said Thackeray.

"It is a shame that such incompetent people who cannot save Hindus and take sides with those who do injustice to Marathi people are unfortunately the rulers of Maharashtra," alleged Thackeray.

