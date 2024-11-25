UAE arrests 3 suspects over death of Jewish rabbi

Abu Dhabi, Nov 25 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has apprehended three suspects in connection with the murder of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen who resided in the UAE, the Interior Ministry said.

Following the filing of a missing person report by Kogan's family, a specialised search and investigation team was quickly assembled, which led to the discovery of the victim's body and the arrest of the suspects, according to the Ministry on Sunday.

The Ministry highlighted the UAE's unwavering commitment to maintaining the safety and security of the society, noting that all legal measures would be utilised to address stability threats.

"Full details of the incident will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the investigations," the Ministry added while emphasising that legal procedures against the suspects are already underway.

Israel's Prime Minister's Office announced earlier on Sunday that the body of Kogan, a 28-year-old rabbi, was killed in a "heinous anti-semitic terror incident".

"The State of Israel will act by all means to bring the criminals responsible for his death to justice," the office said.

Missing since Thursday, Kogan's body was discovered by Emirati intelligence and security authorities.

Kogan, a former Israel Defence Forces soldier, was a rabbi and emissary of the Jewish religious movement Chabad in the UAE.

Kogan's wife Rivky is a US national, whose uncle Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg was killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Israel's National Security Council reiterated its recommendation on Sunday to avoid non-essential travel to the UAE, citing a "level-3" alert, or medium risk, for Israelis traveling to the Gulf country.

In its update, the council urged Israelis to limit travel to the UAE unless it is essential for state purposes.

The UAE has a small Jewish community, thought to number thousands.

Last year, the Gulf state opened its first-ever purpose-built synagogue. Called the "Abrahamic Family House," the interfaith complex also houses a mosque and a church.

Relations between the UAE and Israel have thawed in recent years.

In 2020, the UAE became the most prominent Arab nation in decades to open relations with Israel, under the US-brokered agreement known as the Abraham Accords.

