Typhoon Yagi kills 21, injures 229 in northern Vietnam

Hanoi, Sep 8 (IANS) Super typhoon Yagi that swept through Vietnam's northern mountainous localities over the weekend killed at least 21 people and injured 229 others, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Sunday evening.

The fatalities include five from the coastal province of Quang Ninh, two from Hai Phong city, one from Hai Duong, one from capital Hanoi, four from Hoa Binh, one from Yen Bai, one from Lang Son and six from Lao Cai.

Six people killed in Lao Cai were buried in a landslide which occurred on Sunday noon in Sa Pa Town, Xinhua news agency reported.

A 20-metre-high mountain suddenly collapsed at 1:00 p.m. during heavy rain that swept through Muong Hoa commune where 26 residents live in four houses.

Nine people managed to escape. Seventeen others were buried by mud and collapsed house structures.

By 3:30 p.m., six bodies were found, including a 68-year-old woman, a one-year-old boy and an infant, local media reported.

Natural disasters, mainly floods and landslides, left 147 people dead and missing, and injured 104 others in Vietnam in the first eight months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

