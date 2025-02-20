Two venues in Jeddah to host AFC Champions League Elite Finals

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 20 (IANS) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday confirmed the venues for the AFC Champions League Elite Finals 2024/25, which will see Asia’s top eight clubs battle for supremacy in a centralised format in single-leg ties from April 25 to May 3, 2025.

Following the decision to appoint the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) as the Host Association for the AFC Champions League Elite Finals for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons in December 2023, the King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah have been selected to host the decisive battles of the most sought-after club prize in Asian football.

"Both stadiums – which will also host the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 – are poised to set the backdrop for two Quarter-final ties and one Semi-final encounter each. The eagerly anticipated final is set to be held at the King Abdullah Sports City, where the eventual winners will claim the biggest-ever prize purse in Asian club football history of USD 12 million," AFC said in a statement.

"As part of the most strategic and game-changing reforms ever to be introduced, the financial reward is three times more than the equivalent of the 2023/24 season. Similarly, the losing finalist will also receive a threefold increase of USD 6 million," it added.

The line-up for the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 West Zone's Round of 16 was finalised following the conclusion of the League Stage on February 18 as Esteghlal FC became the final team to book their spot. The Islamic Republic of Iran side joined Al Hilal SFC (KSA), Al Ahli Saudi FC (KSA), Al Nassr Club (KSA), Al Sadd SC (QAT), Al Wasl FC (UAE), Al Rayyan SC (QAT) and Pakhtakor FC (UZB).

Following the conclusion of the League Stage (East), Yokohama F. Marinos (JPN) completed the league phase as leaders and the AFC Champions League 2023/24 runners-up are joined in the Round of 16 battles by Kawasaki Frontale (JPN), Johor Darul Ta'zim FC (MAS), Gwangju FC (KOR), Vissel Kobe (JPN), Buriram United (THA), Shanghai Shenhua FC (CHN) and Shanghai Port FC (CHN).

The first leg of the Round of 16 is scheduled for March 3 to 5, with the return fixtures to be played a week later.

Round of 16 Match-ups (Two legs)

West

Al Hilal SFC (KSA) v Pakhtakor FC (UZB)

Al Ahli Saudi FC (KSA) v Al Rayyan SC (QAT)

Al Nassr Club (KSA) v Esteghlal FC (IRN)

Al Sadd SC (QAT) v Al Wasl FC (UAE)

East

Yokohama F. Marinos (JPN) v Shanghai Port FC (CHN)

Kawasaki Frontale (JPN) v Shanghai Shenhua FC (CHN)

Johor Darul Ta'zim FC (MAS) v Buriram United (THA)

Gwangju FC (KOR) v Vissel Kobe (JPN)

