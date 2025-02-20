Will re-establish Congress in MP, says party's state in-charge Harish Choudhary

Bhopal, Feb 20 (IANS) Newly appointed in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Harish Choudhary, on Thursday said that re-establishing the party in the state would be his priority.

Rajasthan-based leader Choudhary said the Congress leadership assigned him to work in Madhya Pradesh and he would try his best to meet the party's expectations.

"Madhya Pradesh has rich history culture and I would try to learn social and political system of the state. Re-establishing the party would be my priority, which is a big challenge," Choudhary told media persons.

Choudhary made this statement during his first visit to Bhopal after being appointed as in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Congress few days back.

He was received by state unit chief Jitu Patwari and LoP in the state Assembly Umang Singhar at party headquarters in Bhopal.

Responding to IANS on how he will re-establish the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Choudhary said, "I don't have any shortcut formula, but I will try to learn system of our state party leaders and will try to implement the core idea of Congress. This what I can say."

Choudhary is scheduled to hold an introductory meeting with state Congress leaders, including PCC chief Jitu Patwari and other senior leaders at party headquarters.

Notably, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Choudhary as the party's Madhya Pradesh in-charge replacing Bhanwar Jitendra Singh.

Sitting Congress MLA from the Baytoo Assembly seat in Rajasthan, Choudhary is the fourth in-charge for the Madhya Pradesh unit of the grand old party in the past three years.

Before Choudhary, Alwar (Rajasthan) MP, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh was appointed as in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress in December 2023, days after the party witnessed a stunning defeat at the hands of the BJP in the Assembly elections.

Singh had replaced Haryana-based leader Randeep Surjewala, who was in charge of the MP Congress during the state Assembly elections.

However, the party could win only 66 out of 230 Assembly seats, and, he was replaced along with former state unit chief Kamal Nath. Notably, before Surjewala, Delhi-based senior leader Jai Prakash Agarwal was made in-charge of the state in September 2022, one year before the state Assembly elections.

Agarwal, who had replaced Mukul Vasnik as in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Congress, was replaced with Surjewala.

