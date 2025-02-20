Jharkhand’s 10th board Hindi and Science papers cancelled after leak confirmed (Lead)

Ranchi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday cancelled the Class 10 Hindi (Course A and B) and Science exams after the paper leak was confirmed.

The Hindi exam was conducted on February 18, while the Science exam took place in the first shift on Thursday. The Council has stated that new dates for the re-examinations will be announced later.

Reports of the Science paper leak surfaced on February 19, with copies of the leaked paper circulating widely on social media.

On Wednesday, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato presented a copy of the leaked question paper to JAC officials. When the exam commenced at 9.45 a.m., it was found to be identical to the leaked paper, prompting immediate notification to the state government.

Following this, the government initiated administrative measures to cancel the exam. JAC President Natwa Hansda announced that a high-level committee would be set up to investigate the source of the leak.

Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari convened a high-level meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss the incident. The government has decided to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Earlier, there were strong rumours regarding a leak of the Hindi question paper. Student leader Mahato had also submitted a memorandum to the Council Secretary, highlighting the issue.

However, at that time the Council dismissed the reports as baseless and issued an advisory urging students to disregard rumours.

In an official statement, the JAC Secretary reiterated the Council’s commitment to conducting examinations with transparency and confidentiality. The statement also warned that misleading rumours about leaked papers were being spread by anti-social elements attempting to exploit students and parents financially. Candidates were advised to rely on the official JAC website for verified information.

The Class 10 board exams in Jharkhand began on February 11, with 1,297 examination centres set up across the state. A total of 4,33,890 students are appearing for the exams.

Earlier the examination was to end on March 3, but according to the changed schedule, the exams will be conducted till March 4. However, now due to the cancellation of the Science and Hindi papers, it will be further extended.

