Two Telangana ministers call on Chilkur Balaji temple priest

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Telangana ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Konda Surekha on Tuesday met Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest C. S. Rangarajan, who was attacked by founder and members of Rama Rajyam organisation recently.

Both the ministers condemned the attack and consoled the priest. They made it clear that the government would deal firmly with those spreading hatred and violence in the name of ‘Rama Rajyam’.

“We stand with him against the hatred and violence perpetrated in the name of misguided Rama Rajyam. Such acts will not be tolerated and will be dealt with an iron fist. We will protect our priests, our temples and our values,” Industry and Information Technology Minister D. Sridhar Babu posted on X after meeting Rangarajan.

Earlier, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha called on Rangarajan and condemned the attack on him.

She told the media after the meeting that the government would stand with him. She said imposing someone’s belief on others amounts violation of freedom of expression. The minister said the government would ensure that those involved in the heinous act are punished.

“The Congress government remains committed to upholding the rights of all faiths, as enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Any form of injustice will not be tolerated,” she said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP D. K. Aruna has condemned the attack on Rangarajan. She shared on X that after she learnt about the attack, she immediately called Rangarajan to express her concern. “Such attacks will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The government must conduct a thorough investigation into this incident. Appropriate action must be taken against the person responsible, Raghavareddy. Such acts under the guise of 'Ram Rajya' by groups like Ram Sena are completely unacceptable,” she said.

“Rangarajan's family, which is leading the society on a path of devotion through spirituality and service as priests, is invaluable. Everyone must condemn this inhumane attack on such a revered individual,” the MP added.

Cyberabad Police have arrested six accused including two women for the attack on Rangarajan.

Founder of the Rama Rajyam organization and main accused, Kovvuri Veer Raghava Reddy was arrested on Sunday after Rangarajan lodged a complaint with the police. Five others were arrested on Monday.

According to police, 20-25 people clad in black assaulted Rangarajan at his residence in Chilkur on February 7. They demanded him to support him financially as well as to recruit people into the ‘Rama Rajyam Army’.

Police said Veer Raghava Reddy, started ‘Rama Rajyam’ in 2022 on social media platforms, including Facebook, and operated a YouTube channel. He posted Bhagavad Gita slokas and motivated people to join the Army to protect Hindu Dharma. He also announced that individuals registering between September 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, would be recruited into the ‘Rama Rajyam Army’ with a salary of Rs 20,000.

In response to this post, 25 members first met the accused on January 24, 2025 at Tanuku. After four days of stay, they travelled to Kotappakonda, where they contributed Rs 2,000 each and had uniforms stitched by a local tailor. On February 6, after receiving the uniforms, they gathered in an independent house in Yapral, Hyderabad, and took photos and videos in uniform with the organisation's backdrop. The next day they travelled to Chilkur in three vehicles and assaulted Rangarajan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.