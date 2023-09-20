Two officials among three sentenced to 5 yrs jail for irregularities in awarding contracts

Patna, Sep 20 (IANS) A special CBI court here has sentenced, to five years rigorous imprisonment, the then General Manager (Telecom) and then TDE, for committing irregularities in awarding contract to a firm.

The owner of the private firm was sentenced to the same jail term.

Awarding jail terms then General Manager, Telecom, Patna, B.B. Rai and then TDE Rampati Chikhaiyar, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh on each.

Perwez Ahmad, Proprietor of Nalanda Telecom Service, Patna, was also sentenced and fined Rs 16 lakh.

The CBI registered the case in 1996 against Rai and others.It was alleged that Rai, while working as Director (Officiating), Telecom South, Gaya had awarded a contract for repair of faulty EPBT cards to Nalanda Telecom Service, without going through the laid down formalities. After investigation, the charge sheet was filed in 2002 against five accused in the court of special judge, CBI cases.

Two other charge sheeted accused died during trial.

