Two Naxal operatives arrested from Aurangabad

Patna, Aug 8 (IANS) In a joint operation, the Aurangabad police and STF have arrested two hardcore Naxal operatives from the district's Pema village.

The joint team also recovered a loaded revolver (Sixer), a country made gun 'katta', 16 live cartridges, a booklet and a bike from their possessions late on Monday evening.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Rohit Rai, alias Prakash, alias Dharmaraj Mor, of Lathibar village in Bhabua block of Kaimur district and Pramod Yadav, a native of Sosuna village under Badeya police station in Gaya district.

Swapna Ji Mesham, the SP of Aurangabad said, “The interrogation is currently underway. We have recovered firearms among other things. The arrested Naxal operatives were involved in extortion in Aurangabad. We are zeroing in on the persons providing financial support to them.”

“A team of Goh police station and STF officials have done a remarkable job by arresting them. They will be rewarded,” Meshram said.

