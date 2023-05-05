Two more held in for murder of 28-year-old man in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 5 (IANS) Two more accused persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man in Gurugram, the police said on Friday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pawan and Pankaj, the police said.

The police had already arrested the key accused in the case, Ajay a.k.a. Ajju, on April 28 and recovered a country-made pistol from his possession.

The victim Gyanender was a resident of Asavata village in Palwal.

During interrogation, Ajay disclosed that Gyanender had an enmity with his friend Bharat. He also confessed to firing several rounds outside the victim's house.

"The accused hatched a conspiracy along with his accomplices and killed the victim on April 13 with hammers and iron rods and fled from the spot," the police said.

"The accused also filmed the act and uploaded the video on social media. Pawan and Pankaj were nabbed from the Sohna-Ballabhgarh road on Thursday," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

On April 13, Gyanender had come to a farmhouse in Lakhuwas village in Sohna along with his friends, where around a dozen people surrounded him and started beating him with hammers and iron rods.

The villagers took Gyanendra to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on a complaint filed by Gyanendra's cousin brother, a case of murder was registered at the Sohna City police station.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.