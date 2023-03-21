Two more aides of Amritpal lodged in Dibrugarh jail

Guwahati, March 21 (IANS) Two more aides of pro-Khalistan self-styled radical preacher Amritpal Singh were brought to Assam on Tuesday and lodged at the Dibrugarh central jail, a top police source said.

A team of Punjab Police arrived at Dibrugarh's Mohanbari airport on Tuesday morning with the two arrested aides whose identities have not been revealed, according to the source.

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh and four other associates are also lodged at the same prison.

Harjit Singh arrived at the jail at around 8.30 a.m. in the morning.

When IANS asked Prasanta Kumar Bhuiyan, IG (Law & Order) of Assam Police, as to where Harjit Singh had first landed in Guwahati or the Jorhat Air Force base, he said: "I am not aware of whether Amritpal Singh's uncle and other aides were brought to Dibrugarh today or not."

Notably, Bhuiyan reviewed the security measures at Dibrugarh central jail on Monday.

He held several meetings with district police officers and prison authorities.

