Two minor boys found murdered in Patna

Patna, July 15 (IANS) Two minor boys were found murdered in Patna’s Beur locality on Monday morning.

Following the incident, angry residents blocked the Patna bypass road, demanding immediate action.

The dead bodies of two children, identified as Vivek Kumar (12) and Pratyush Kumar (11), were discovered in a pit adjacent to a 70-foot road under the jurisdiction of the Beur police station.

Both children, who were from neighbouring Saristabad under the Gardanibagh police station, had their hands and legs tied with cotton. They had been missing from their homes since Sunday evening.

“We received missing complaints of two minor boys on Sunday evening. Accordingly, we searched throughout the night. Their dead bodies were recovered from a pit near the 70-foot road,” said an official spokesperson of Patna Police.

“We are scanning the CCTV cameras to find out how they reached from Saristabad to the 70-foot road under Beur police station. The investigation is currently underway,” he said.

“The family members and residents have blocked the road. We have ensured quick action against the accused,” he added.

