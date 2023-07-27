Two held for sextortion call targeting Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Two men hailing from Rajasthan have been arrested in connection with an alleged sextortion attempt targeting Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, officials said on Wednesday

The arrests were made following a report filed by the Minister's personal secretary, Alok Mohan.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Wakeel and Mohammad Sahib.

According to the complaint, the accused had made a video call to Patel's mobile number via WhatsApp in June. During the call, they played a pornographic video in an attempt to blackmail him. Subsequently, the accused made another call, this time threatening to release the incriminating video clip on social media.

Patel, however. acted promptly, terminating the call, and immediately reported the incident to the police.

The culprits were subsequently arrested in July.

"The Crime Branch unit of the Delhi Police is actively investigating the case and is also pursuing the arrest of others involved in the crime. The investigation has revealed that the arrested duo is associated with an organised gang engaged in sextortion calls and blackmail activities,” an official said.

