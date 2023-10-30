Two groups clash in Delhi warehouse, one killed

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) A man died and two others were injured after two groups clashed with each other at a warehouse in Delhi, said police on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday and information was received about the violence at a godown in Nangli Sakrawati area around 8:30 p.m. after which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that three persons were injured and were taken to hospital where one of them succumbed to the injuries.

“Other two are under treatment. The deceased was identified as Dharmender (33),” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan.

During the investigation, it was found that one person was caught on suspicion of entering a godown for theft by workers present there. “After some time, a group of persons came there alleging that the person was being beaten and entered into a quarrel with the godown workers and caused grievous injuries to three,” said the DCP.

“Then the group escaped from the scene of the crime. A case under sections 302, 307, 147, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Najafgarh police station and two accused have been detained,” the DCP added.

