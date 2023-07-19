Two Forest Employees Injured In Firing In J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, July 19 (IANS) Two forest department employees were injured in firing by unidentified gunmen in J&K's Pulwama district.

Officials said that some unknown persons, probably forest smugglers, fired at a forest patrolling party near Bagander Bridge Sangerwani in the district on Tuesday.

"In this incident, two forest department employees, including forester Jahanger Ahmad Chichi and forest department casual labourer Imran Yusuf got injured.

"Both have been shifted to a hospital," officials said.

