Two dead as wildfires sweep Portugal's Aveiro district

Lisbon, Sep 17 (IANS) Wildfires in Portugal's Aveiro district have claimed two lives and prompted the mobilisation of over 1,200 firefighters.

Five major fires broke out between Sunday and Monday, with hundreds of firefighters, vehicles and dozens of helicopters supporting firefighting efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

The most severe blaze started in Oliveira de Azemeis, while Sever do Vouga and Albergaria-a-Velha have also been hit hard.

Two people have died -- one in Sever do Vouga and another from a heart attack during firefighting efforts in Albergaria-a-Velha. Four others have been injured, with evacuations affecting around 70 people.

Authorities remain on high alert as fires continue to spread, causing road closures and property damage.

