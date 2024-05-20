Two brothers get death penalty in Bhilwara gang-rape and murder case

Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) A POCSO court on Monday sentenced two brothers to death in the Bhilwara gang-rape and murder case in which a minor was burnt alive in a coal furnace.

The judge, while announcing the verdict classified the case as "the rarest of rare".

The Bhilwara POCSO court on Saturday pronounced the brothers -- Kalu and Kanha -- guilty and acquitted seven other accused. The court had reserved the decision till Monday.

The victim's parents were also present in the court during the hearing. The victim's mother said, "We have got justice."

The seven accused, who have been acquitted, include the mother, sister and wives of the two convicts.

The prosecution presented statements from 43 witnesses, with 42 supporting its evidence, Special public prosecutor Mahavir Kisanawat

Kisanawat said, "Magistrate Anil Gupta of the Bhilwara POCSO court found two main accused guilty in the incident. The other seven have been acquitted."

A 473-page charge sheet was filed in the case and the trial was on for the last 10 months, said he.

The investigation was conducted by then Deputy Superintendent of Police Shyam Sunder Bishnoi and monitored by ADG (crime) Dinesh MN and Ajmer Range IG Lata Manoj.

On August 2, last year, a minor girl from Giradiya panchayat, who went to graze her goats on her farm, was gang-raped and burnt alive in a coal furnace.

