Two BJP leaders booked for demanding Rs 15 lakh from businessman

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) An extortion case has been filed against two BJP leaders in Delhi, Siyaram Shakya and Dheeraj Pradhan, for allegedly demanding Rs 15 lakh from a businessman to let him construct his house.

The FIR was lodged with the Dabri police station in Dwarka district on March 29. Pradhan is said to be the Mehrauli district vice-president of BJP, while Shakya is reportedly a local BJP leader.

The businessman, Chaman Prakash Saxena, a resident of East Kidwai Nagar, has alleged that he was asked to pay Rs 15 lakh by the accused to settle their score.

"I was lawfully constructing a property at Raja Puri in Uttam Nagar. But Siyaram Shakya fabricated a civil case against me. When I tried to resolve the issue, Shakya asked me to come the office of Dheeraj Pradhan, where they demanded Rs 15 lakh from me to settle the matter out of court. Pradhan is facing court trials and was held guilty is one of the cases," Saxena alleged in the FIR, which has been accessed by IANS.

The complainant alleged that he was in fear that the accused may harm his family members.

Saxena also said that on March 6, a civil judge in Dwarka had vacated a stay order and directed him to repair the property of Shakya.

"I didn't damage their property. I just wanted to resolve the matter. I had asked Shakya to show where his property was damaged so that I could get it repaired, but he threatened me," Saxena alleged.

He also said that on March 11, when he resumed construction work of his own property, he was again threatened by Shakya to pay Rs 15 lakh or face dire consequences.

According to sources, no arrests have been made in the case so far.

