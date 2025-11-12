Pati Patni Aur Panga Finale Date Out: How to Watch Couples' Reality Show on OTT?

Excitement is building as the popular reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga: Jodiyon Ka Reality Check”, hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, gears up for its grand finale. The show’s last episodes will air on November 15 and 16 (Saturday and Sunday) at 9 PM on Colors TV and stream simultaneously on JioHotstar.

The format has put celebrity couples through fun and emotional tasks to test their relationships, teamwork, and understanding. This season features well-known pairs like Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmed and Sudesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri.

For the finale, the makers have planned a grand wedding-style celebration. The couples will renew their vows in a ceremony complete with varmala, rituals, and emotional moments. Celebrity guests such as Krushna Abhishek, Eisha Singh, and Bharti Singh will add star power to the event.

If you’ve been following the drama, the laughter and the pangas (challenges) of this unique show, then set a reminder for November 15 and 16 at 9 PM. Whether you’re Team Hina-Rocky, Team Rubina-Abhinav or rooting for any of the other couples, the finale promises emotion, entertainment and a perfect wrap to a season that celebrated love under pressure.