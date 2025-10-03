Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Flora Saini Hit by Thanuja, Clashes with Rithu Chowdary

The drama inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house reached a boiling point this week after actor Flora Saini alleged that she was unfairly treated during a key captaincy task. The episode, which quickly caught the attention of viewers on social media, featured intense competition between housemates and has now sparked a larger debate about safety and fair play inside the house.

Flora Shares Accusation of Cheating

Flora Saini claimed that Rithu Chowdary used unfair tactics during the task that decided the next house captain. According to her, certain rules were bent or overlooked, allowing Rithu to get ahead while Flora’s efforts were ignored. The incident left Flora visibly upset, and several housemates were seen trying to calm her down after the task ended.

Fans following the show have also voiced concerns online, arguing that the makers should step in when contestants feel the rules are being violated. Some believe the captaincy game was structured to favor Rithu, while others think Flora is reacting emotionally to the defeat.

Allegations of Physical Aggression

The controversy deepened when Flora said that Thanuja Puttaswamy hit or pushed her during the same challenge, causing her to lose balance and fall. Flora reportedly complained of pain after the incident but continued to stay in the game. Viewers saw her holding her ribs and wincing in discomfort after the push.

This has triggered discussions about the boundaries of physical contact in Bigg Boss. While the show often features heated arguments and intense tasks, outright aggression is against the house rules and can attract penalties or even eviction.

Inside the house, reactions were divided. Some contestants appeared to support Flora’s complaint, while others sided with Rithu and Thanuja, calling the incident part of the high-pressure environment of the game. On social media, fans have been split, with hashtags supporting Flora trending soon after the episode aired.

With tensions escalating, viewers are now waiting to see if the show’s host or Bigg Boss himself will address the issue in upcoming episodes. As the season moves forward, this controversy may influence alliances and power equations inside the house, making the next few weeks even more unpredictable.