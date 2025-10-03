Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow, Oct 4: BSE & NSE Closed for the Weekend

The Indian stock markets, comprising the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed on Saturday, October 4, 2025. This closure is in line with the standard weekend schedule, as both exchanges observe holidays on Saturdays and Sundays.

Weekend Closures

Typically, the BSE and NSE are closed on weekends, with trading resuming on the following Monday. Therefore, after the market closure on October 4, the next trading session will be on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in October 2025

In addition to the usual weekend closures, there are two significant stock market holidays in October 2025:

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan – A special trading session known as Muhurat Trading will be conducted during the evening. NSE India

October 22, 2025 (Wednesday): Diwali Balipratipada – The markets will remain closed. NSE India

Conclusion

Due to the usual holidays on Saturdays and Sundays, the stock market will remain closed for the upcoming two days. Additionally, investors should note the upcoming holidays on October 21 and 22, 2025, and plan their trading activities accordingly.