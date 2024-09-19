Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : These Ex Contestants to Enter the House

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Wild Card Entries to Shake Up the House

The third week of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has ignited a firestorm of competition, with two contestants already bidding adieu. As the remaining six pairs battle for supremacy, the show's producers are set to introduce wild card entries, injecting fresh energy into the mix.

Grand Launch 2.0: Dasara Festival Celebrations

On October 6, the highly-anticipated Grand Launch 2.0 will unveil the wild card contestants, promising an evening of glamour, excitement, and surprises. This special event, part of the Dasara festival celebrations, will be a visual treat for viewers.

Rumored Wild Card Contestants:

1. Mukku Avinash

2. Tasty Teja

3. Hari Teja

4. Rohini

5. Shoba

