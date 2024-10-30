Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nikhil and Yashmi's clash

Bigg Boss Controversy: Nikhil's Aggressive Behavior Sparks Debate

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu witnessed a heated argument between contestants Nikhil and Yashmi, leaving viewers stunned.

The controversy began during the "Pani Patta Yuddham" task, where contestants were required to prevent water from flowing out of a tank. Nikhil's aggressive behavior during the task led to a confrontation with Yashmi and Priyanka.

Yashmi Confronts Nikhil

Yashmi questioned Nikhil's actions, asking why he was using excessive force. Nikhil retaliated, saying his strength was necessary to win the game. The argument escalated, with Nikhil telling Yashmi not to approach him.

An emotional Nikhil broke down in tears, and Yashmi attempted to console him. However, Nikhil rebuffed her efforts, stating he didn't need anyone's sympathy.

Gautam stepped in, criticizing Nikhil's behavior toward the female contestants. Nikhil responded aggressively, leading to a heated exchange between the two.

The "Pani Patta Yuddham" task, meant to test teamwork and strategy, descended into chaos due to Nikhil's actions.

The episode sparked a debate among viewers, with some condemning Nikhil's behavior and others defending his competitive spirit.

The controversy has left fans eagerly awaiting the next episode, wondering how the dynamics between contestants will unfold.

