Bigg Boss Telugu 8 3rd Nov Highlights, Nayani Eliminated,

The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 was filled with excitement, entertainment, and emotional moments. The day began with a fun game that divided the contestants into two teams - Team A consisting of Nikhil, Rohini, Prereena, Nayani, Vishnupriya, and Tejan, while the rest were part of Team B.

Game 1: Guess the Telugu Song

The first task required contestants to read English sentences and guess the corresponding Telugu song. Vishnupriya's Team A emerged victorious, showcasing their musical knowledge.

Game 2: Bird Transformation

In a surprising twist, contestants transformed into birds, with Bigg Boss announcing tasks. The first task required contestants to stand on boards labeled with names like sky, ocean, and mountains. Nikhil won this round, demonstrating his quick thinking.

Prize Money Increases

The contestants' winning streak increased the prize money to Rs 42,16,000.

Juice Task: Revealing True Personalities

In a unique task, contestants were given juice names like Swarth (selfishness), Kopishthi (anger), Fake, and more. They had to give the corresponding juice to the contestant who fit the description. This task revealed interesting insights into the contestants' personalities.

Some notable moments from the task included:

Gautham giving " Onion" (fake) and "Tomato" (selfishness) juice to Yashmi.

Rohini labeling Gautham as "Keera Dos" (irresponsible) and "Chilli" (hot-headed).

Vishnupriya giving Prereena "Chilli" (hot-headed) and "Lemon" (sour) juice.

Best and Dummy Players

Bigg Boss announced the best and dummy players of the week. Prereena, Gautham, and Vishnupriya were labeled "dummy players," while Hariteja, Nikhil, and Prithvi were declared "best players."

Emotional Goodbyes: Nayani Eliminated

The episode ended with an emotional note as Nayani was eliminated from the show. She bid farewell to her fellow contestants, hiding her tears behind smiles.

The competition intensifies as Bigg Boss Telugu 8 progresses. Who will be the next to leave the house? Stay tuned for more updates.