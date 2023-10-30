Bigg Boss Telugu 7: List Of Ninth Week's Nominees! 

BB Telugu nominations: Drama unfolds constantly in the Bigg Boss house. For those who are unversed, Aata Sandeep was eliminated from the show on Sunday's episode. His elimination came as a huge surprise for the viewers.

The most interesting segments of Bigg Boss are nominations and eliminations. Most of the show buffs wouldn't miss out on Monday's and Sunday's episodes, for they get to witness the maximum drama in the house.

The ninth-week nomination is going to be intense among the housemates. Arjun, Bhole Shavali, Amardeep, Priyanka, Rathika, Shobha Shetty, Teja and Prince Yawar are all set to get nominated in tonight's episode.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more Bigg Boss Telugu 7 updates.

Also Read: Aata Sandeep's Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 7

