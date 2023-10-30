Aata Sandeep's Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Aata Sandeep has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu. He used to be one of the strongest contestants in the house. The show buffs thought Sandeep would be in the top five. Unfortunately, he has been evicted from the show.

His was a very unexpected elimination on the show. Sandeep turned a bit emotional when he got to know that he was evicted from the show. Do you know how much the talented contestant earned for getting locked up in the house for eight weeks?

According to our sources, Sandeep was paid Rs 2.75 lakhs per week. The total earnings he made for being in the house totals Rs 22 lakhs. However, the figure is not officially confirmed yet.

Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss Telugu 7 updates.