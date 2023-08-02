Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Prediction

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner: Are you a hardcore fan of Bigg Boss? If you are regularly following the show, you must be eagerly waiting to know who is going to win the Bigg Boss OTT 2 title.

Top 5 contestants of BB OTT 2

The most popular contestants in the house at this moment are Elvish, Abhishek, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhruve. The viewers out there are betting big time on who would win the title.

BB OTT 2 winner

Most of the show buffs are guessing that Elvish Yadav would clinch the title. But he might not, as he stepped into the show in the middle. If the show's makers take voting quantum into consideration, then Elvish will walk out with the trophy. If not, there is also a chance for Abhishek Malhan to become the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Who do you have the chance to be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

