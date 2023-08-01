Bigg Boss OTT 2 Latest Voting Trends Week 7

Actor Salman Khan is hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2, which is heading towards the finale. Bigg Boss OTT 2's grand finale date will be held on August 13, 2023. Yesterday, there was a family week in the house. Abhishek's mom and Manisha Rani's father visited the house.

BB OTT 2 last week's elimination

Jiya Shankar, Manisha, Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev have been nominated for elimination in the 7th week. Jad and Avinash are in the bottom position due to low polling of votes. If we go by unofficial voting, then Jad or Avinash might get evicted from the show.

The other contestants in the house who are fighting for the trophy are Abhishek, Elvish, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika.

They are safe from eviction in the pre-finale week. Who will make it to the top finals among these eight contestants is yet to be seen.

