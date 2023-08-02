BRO Latest Collections

Pawan Kalyan's recently released BRO is doing unstoppable business at the box office. According to reports, BRO collected Rs 107.93 cr from across the world.

Check out day wise collection of BRO in detail:

BroTheAvatar WW Box Office

Day 1 - ₹ 48.09 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 27.61 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 25.84 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 6.39 cr

Total - ₹ 107.93 cr

#BroTheAvatar AP/TS Box Office Day 1 - ₹ 35.24 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 19.78 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 20.03 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 4.68 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 4.14 cr

Total - ₹ 83.87 cr |#PawanKalyan | #Bro|| pic.twitter.com/4QJsZsrzKB — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 2, 2023

BRO is directed by Samuthirakani. It is a remake of the Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham.

BRO is produced by People Media Factory and Zee Studios. Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju are also part of the film.

