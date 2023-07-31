Jailer's Inside Reports

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Jailer has been in the news since its inception. Rajinikanth and Tamannah's Kaavaala song has become a chartbuster among music lovers. The song got 86 million views on social media.

Jailer release date

Rajinikanth's Jailer will be released in theatres on 10, August. It is the 169th film of Rajinikanth, expectations are riding high on the project.

Jailer inside talk

According to our trusted sources, Rajinikanth is all set to be back with Jailer. The film has many fan moments for the audience who have been waiting for Rajinikanth for a long time. It is going to be a blockbuster in Rajinkanth's career.

Besides Rajinikanth, the film boasts of a stellar cast including Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon, Yogibabu and Vinayakan. Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance.

Jailer is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures.