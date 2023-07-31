Complete closure of Islamabad amid Chinese Vice Premier's visit

Islamabad, July 31 (IANS) As Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng started his three-day visit to Pakistan on Monday to commemorate 10 years of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), authorities have ordered the complete shut down of commercial activities in Islamabad.



The government has announced official holidays on Monday and Tuesday -- an additional two days days to the three-day off for Ashura.

All commercial activities, markets, schools, private offices and banks will remain shut in the capital city.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: "It is my pleasure to warmly welcome the Chinese Vice-Premier H.E. He Lifeng and members of his delegation to Pakistan. They are visiting Pakistan to join us in celebrating the 10th anniversary of CPEC and witnessing first-hand the transformations brought about by this game-changing initiative."

While Islamabad has been set alight with read and green colors to celebrate the occassion, many argue that the complete closure of the capital is beyond understanding.

Netizens have questioned the government's decision to shut down the capital.

“What a bizzare use of public money and government funds put to waste by the government,” a social media user commented on the overflowing decorations done in and around the capital and government buildings.

“What is insane to see is the fact that Pakistan and China are celebrating 10 years of CPEC, which is an economic growth initiative. But they’re doing it by shutting down all economic activities in the capital Islamabad,” another user stated.

“Is Islamabad being run on vacations? By shutting down markets, banks and schools… this government is inflicting losses worth billions in a matter of days. And all of this for what? To welcome a dignitary and celebrate CPEC? Doesn’t make any sense," senior journalist and activist Urooj Raza Siyami said.

The Pakistan government maintains that the visit holds great importance for the country and its relationship with China.

Authorities in capital Islamabad said that the capital has been shut down to ensure full-proof security.

As Islamabad is celebrating 10 years of the CPEC, many netizens have also reminded the government of the Bajaur blast on Sunday that killed over 45 persons and injured more than 150 others.

“The government is celebrating and filled with joy for CPEC. It has even forgotten the loss or precious lives yesterday in a suicide blast in Bajaur. Today should have been declared as a day of mourning instead of celebrations,” said a local journalist from Peshawar.

“Would China also announce holidays during our PM’s visit, that also less than 24 hours after a terrorist suicide attack? They would never do it. Its just us, who opt to value outsiders over own people always."

