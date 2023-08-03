Bigg Boss OTT 2 Latest Voting Trends: Check Safe, Danger Zone Contestants Of Last Week

Bigg Boss OTT 2 latest voting results: Actor Salman Khan is juggling between movies and hosting the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The ongoing season's grand finale is to be held on 13 August, 2023.

We are in for the last eviction in the house.

The nominated contestants for the seventh week are Manisha Rani, Jiya, Avinash and Jad Hadid. According to the reports, Manisha and Jiya are safe from eviction.

Avinash and Jad are in the danger zone. Of these two, one is going to get eliminated in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

#BiggBossOTT2 Latest Voting Trends

1 #ManishaRani ✅✅

2 #JiyaShankar ✅

3 #AvinashSachdev 🛑

4 #JadHadid❌#ManishaRani is already safe as she is receiving more than 60% votes alone Who do you want to get eliminated?? — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 2, 2023

