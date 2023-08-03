Bigg Boss OTT 2 Latest Voting Trends: Check Safe, Danger Zone Contestants Of Last Week

Aug 03, 2023, 10:49 IST
bigg-boss-ott-2-latest-final-voting-results - Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss OTT 2 latest voting results: Actor Salman Khan is juggling between movies and hosting the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The ongoing season's grand finale is to be held on 13 August, 2023.

We are in for the last eviction in the house.

The nominated contestants for the seventh week are Manisha Rani, Jiya, Avinash and Jad Hadid. According to the reports, Manisha and Jiya are safe from eviction. 

Avinash and Jad are in the danger zone. Of these two, one is going to get eliminated in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Who will you get eliminated from the show in the pre-final episode?

Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Prediction


Read More:

Tags: 
Bigg Boss OTT 2
bb ott
bigg boss ott 2 voting trends
bb ott final voting
bb ott last week voting results
Advertisement
Back to Top