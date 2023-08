In three days, third Air India Express flight develops snag

Kochi, Aug 3 (IANS) In three days, another Air India Express flight was reported to have developed a snag. The flight with 170 passengers on board took off from Kerala's Kochi airport for Sharjah but returned after 45 minutes.



The flight left Kochi airport around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday and returned soon after. The 170 passengers were put on other flights bound for Sharjah.

On Monday just before noon, Bahrain- bound Air India Express flight aborted its take off from Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The same day, an Air India Express flight that left Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and was headed for Sharjah landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport here following a technical snag.

In a gap of three days, three Air India Express flights have developed technical issues.

Air India Express flies from three airports in Kerala to various Middle East destinations -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

--IANS

sg/dpb

