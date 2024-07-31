‘Tu’ featuring Jackie Shroff and Neelam is a sonic tale of timeless love

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) The song ‘Tu’, which features Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari, is an emotional journey that captures the essence of timeless love.

The song is crooned by Talwiinder, and the music video of the song showcases palpable chemistry between Jackie and Neelam.

Talking about the song, Jackie shared: “Reuniting with Neelam after so many years has been an absolute joy. There’s something incredibly special about working with someone you share such a rich history with. The song Tu by Talwiinder is soulful, and I believe it will touch the hearts of many. The magic we created together is bound to resonate deeply with the audience, and I’m excited to see how it will be received.”

Neelam reflected on their collaboration with a sense of nostalgia and excitement, and said that working with Jackie rekindled old memories.

She said: “This song by Talwiinder is special—it has a depth and emotion that I believe will connect profoundly with listeners.”

Talwiinder expressed his gratitude and admiration for the project: “It has been an immense privilege to work on Tu alongside such legendary figures as Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari. The chemistry between them is exceptional and it has beautifully complemented the track. We envisioned this song to be heartfelt, and I’m thrilled with how it has turned out. The collaboration has been a dream come true, and I’m confident that the emotional depth of Tu will resonate with audiences far and wide.”

The music video for ‘Tu’ is available to stream on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

