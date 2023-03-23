TSPSC paper leak: Telangana Congress chief appears before SIT

Hyderabad, March 23 (IANS) Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission paper leak case, amid tension due to protest by party leaders and workers accompanying him.

In response to the summons issued by the SIT to give evidence with regard to certain allegations made by him in the case, the Congress leader appeared before the investigating officials at SIT office.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief was heading towards SIT office at Himayat Nagar with a rally of his supporters but the police stopped them at Liberty crossroads.

Police closed the busy road from Liberty to Himayat Nagar to stop Congress workers accompanying Revanth Reddy.

The Congress workers sat on the road demanding that the vehicles in Revanth Reddy's convoy be allowed.

Revanth Reddy later started walking towards SIT office at Himayat Nagar with some of his supporters. A tense situation prevailed at SIT office as the Congress workers managed to reach there and sat outside the office.

The police detained the protestors. The Congress leader took to Twitter to condemn arrests of Congress leaders and cadres. Stating that there was high drama by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi during the questioning of its MLC K. Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case but in Telangana the BRS is suppress the protests of opposition.

"The arrests of our leaders and cadre is highly condemnable in the context that I have been asked to appear today at the SIT office to give evidence on TSPSC paper leak based on my statements," wrote Revanth Reddy.

The SIT issued a notice under Section 91 of CrPC (summons to produce a document or other things) to Revanth asking him to appear before it on March 23 and submit evidence and information he has in support of the allegations he made on March 19 during a protest in Kamareddy district.

The TPCC chief had alleged that state minister K. T. Rama Rao's personal assistant was involved in the paper leak. He claimed to have information that candidates belonging to a mandal from which KTR's PA Tirupati, and the accused Rajashekar Reddy hail have secured over 103 marks in Group 1 prelims.

