Trying to be the best player for team at opening spot: Khawaja

Bridgetown, June 24 (IANS) Ahead of the first Test against the West Indies, Australia batter Usman Khawaja said he is trying to best player for the side at the opening spot.

After the retirement of David Warner last year, Australia have struggled to find his permanent replacement after testing multiple players for the job. For the series against the West Indies, the 19-year-old Sam Konstas has been given the role of rejoining Khawaja at the top after playing two Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests against India.

Meanwhile, the senior batter is aware of his abilities and knows what is his role in the team. "For me, I feel like I have plenty to give still. To be playing this series and the Ashes is the pinnacle. That's the one we all love winning and being involved in… after that there is a bit of a gap between that and the next Test series. We'll cross that bridge when we get there but for me it's about making sure I stay in the moment. Because if I'm not in the moment, I don't think I'm doing the right thing by myself and the team," he said ahead of the opening Test," he said.

"I'm not the guy who's going (to say), 'I want to play for another ten years'. I'm very attuned to whatever is best for the team (and that) is what I'm trying to do. I'm not here for myself anymore. I'm here for the team. I could have stopped playing two years ago, really. But I found that I was still contributing, still trying to be the best player for the team at that opening spot, trying to do what I can do, (and) that hasn't changed for me. When it does, you guys will surely find out," he added.

Khawaja hit a career-best double century earlier this year against Sri Lanka, but questions about his form resurfaced after he registered twin failures against Kagiso Rabada in the World Test Championship final. Those struggles extended a pattern of modest returns against pace bowling, following difficulties against Jasprit Bumrah last season and New Zealand’s quicks earlier in 2024.

Despite this, head coach Andrew McDonald, speaking after the Lord’s Test, all but confirmed that Khawaja’s spot is secure for the upcoming Ashes series later this year.

Khawaja, who was the second-highest-scoring opener in the previous WTC cycle behind India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and also Australia’s top run-getter overall, remains confident in his long-term record. He believes any recent dip in form is reflective of the demands of his role, especially during a period where top-order batting has been particularly tough.

Since the beginning of 2024, Khawaja averaged 25.29 against pace -slightly below the global average for openers at 27.84 - but fares much better against spin, averaging 65.80.

"I can't understand how I can (have a problem against seam bowling) if I can score so many runs in (Sheffield) Shield cricket or be the highest run-scorer for Australia in the WTC cycle," the 38-year-old said.

"I open the batting for Australia. So I get out to seam more than I get out to anyone else. It's just part and parcel of the game.

"I wish I could face more spinners, but you don't always get that opportunity. So, I'm facing the new-ball bowlers with the new ball every single time. I went back from Sri Lanka to domestic cricket and scored a hundred against Tasmania. I pretty much faced seam the whole time there (and) against Riley Meredith, who is one of the fastest bowlers in the country.

"I understand I'm 38 years old. People will be looking for an excuse. (But) I think I've got a role to play: open the batting, starting off, and setting a good platform for Australia," he added.

On partnering again with Konstas, Khawaja said, "I knew when and where he was going to drop and run a quick single, and I was ready for it."

"There's obviously this series and then a big Ashes coming up. [You] probably want a little bit of stability at the top. It'll be tough to chop and change, and opening is a tough place. Mentally, it can be very tough. Going out there against the new ball and sometimes just getting a good ball and low scores."

"I'm just looking forward to playing with Sammy, as much as on the field as helping him off the field. I've been through a lot in my life, a lot of ups and downs. There are lots of things I've seen throughout my career and most of them are not technical. More mindset things. If I can help Sammy through this journey, especially over the next couple of series, try and impart as much knowledge I can to him," he concluded.

